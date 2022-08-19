Canada June retail sales up 1.1%, seen down 0.2% in July

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales rose 1.1% in June from May at C$63.06 billion ($48.55 billion), on higher sales at gasoline stations, as well as motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were seen to decline by 0.2% in July, the agency said in a flash estimate.

Sales increased in eight of 11 subsectors, representing 76.8% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were up 0.2%.

(Percent changes)

Jun

Jun

May(rev) May(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+1.1 +11.0

+2.3

+2.2 Excluding autos/parts +0.8 +14.4

+1.9

+1.9

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.3% increase in retail sales in June from May, and for sales to rise 0.9% excluding autos. Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. ($1=$1.2990 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

