Canada June retail sales up 0.1% on autos; seen up 0.4% in July

Corrects to 'sales ex-autos' from 'year-over-year sales' in last paragraph

OTTAWA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.1% in June from May at C$65.92 billion ($48.70 billion), led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers as well as gasoline stations and fuel vendors, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Sales were likely up 0.4% in July, the agency said in a flash estimate.

In June, sales were up in three of nine sub-sectors, representing 42.8% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.2%.

(Percent changes) Jun Jun May(rev) May(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo

Total +0.1 -0.6 +0.1 +0.2

Excluding autos/parts -0.8 -3.3 -0.3 0.0

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast no change in retail sales in June from May, and for sales ex-autos to rise 0.3%. All figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.3535 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.