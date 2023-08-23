News & Insights

US Markets

Canada June retail sales up 0.1% on autos; seen up 0.4% in July

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

August 23, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Dale Smith for Reuters ->

Corrects to 'sales ex-autos' from 'year-over-year sales' in last paragraph

OTTAWA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.1% in June from May at C$65.92 billion ($48.70 billion), led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers as well as gasoline stations and fuel vendors, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Sales were likely up 0.4% in July, the agency said in a flash estimate.

In June, sales were up in three of nine sub-sectors, representing 42.8% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.2%.

(Percent changes) Jun Jun May(rev) May(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo

Total +0.1 -0.6 +0.1 +0.2

Excluding autos/parts -0.8 -3.3 -0.3 0.0

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast no change in retail sales in June from May, and for sales ex-autos to rise 0.3%. All figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.3535 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.