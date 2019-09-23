Canada July wholesale trade up 1.7% on household goods, autos

Canadian wholesale trade increased by 1.7% in July from June stronger sales in the personal and household goods subsector, as well as motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said on Monday. This was the sixth rise in the first seven months of 2019.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.