Canada July wholesale trade most likely rose 1.4% -Statscan flash estimate

Corrects to July from June in headline

OTTAWA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose 1.4% in July from June, largely due to higher sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories as well as the building material and supplies subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 58.1%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 77.9%.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Dale Smith)

