Canada July wholesale trade most likely fell 0.6% - Statscan flash estimate

Julie Gordon Reuters
Canadian wholesale trade mostly likely fell 0.6% in July from June, largely driven by lower sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The flash estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 59.7%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 86.6%.

