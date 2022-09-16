Canada July wholesale trade down 0.6% on personal and household goods

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade decreased by 0.6% in July from June on the lower sales in personal and household goods, as well as the building material and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were down in five out of seven subsectors, representing 63.5% of wholesale trade, while sales were lower in four of the ten provinces. Sales fell by 1.0% in volume terms. (Percent changes) Jul Jul Jun (rev) Jun (prev) mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Wholesale trade -0.6 +12.9 +0.2 +0.1 Wholesale trade ex-autos -0.4 +14.0 -0.3 -0.4 Wholesale inventories +1.2 +26.4 +3.2 +3.4 Sectors: Farm products -0.7 +1.0 Food/beverages/tobacco -0.3 +10.1 Personal/household -2.6 +3.2 Motor Vehicles and Parts -1.5 +7.0 Building materials/supplies -1.7 +15.2 Machinery/equipment +1.6 +16.0 Misc. +0.2 +28.4 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.6% decrease in wholesale trade in July from June. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

