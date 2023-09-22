News & Insights

Canada July retail sales up 0.3% on food; seen down 0.3% in August

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

September 22, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.3% in July from June at C$66.15 billion ($49.10 billion), led by increases at food and beverage retailers, as well as general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were likely down 0.3% in August, the agency said in a flash estimate.

In July, sales were up in seven of nine subsectors, representing 63.8% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.2%.

(Percent changes)

Jul

Jul

Jun(rev) Jun(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+0.3

+2.0

+0.1

+0.1 Excluding autos/parts +1.0

+0.4

-0.7

-0.8

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast an increase of 0.4% in retail sales in July from June, and sales ex-autos rise 0.5%. All figures are seasonally adjusted. ($1=$1.3473 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/SALESFIGURES

