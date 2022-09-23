US Markets

Canada July retail sales down 2.5% on gasoline, seen up 0.4% in August

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canadian retail sales fell by 2.5% in July from June at C$61.34 billion ($45.30 billion), on lower sales at gasoline stations, as well as clothing and clothing accessories stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were seen to rise by 0.4% in August, the agency said in a flash estimate.

Sales decreased in nine of 11 subsectors, representing 94.5% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were down 2.0%.

(Percent changes)

Jul

Jul

Jun(rev) Jun(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

-2.5

+8.0

+1.0

+1.1 Excluding autos/parts -3.1 +10.9

+0.6

+0.8

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 2.0% decrease in retail sales in July from June, and for sales to fall 1.2% excluding autos. Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. ($1=$1.3542 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

