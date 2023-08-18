Canada July producer prices up 0.4% on petroleum, softwood lumber

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada grew by 0.4% in July from June on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, as well as softwood lumber, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The increase followed a 0.6% decrease in June. Raw materials prices were up 3.5% in July, and were down 11.1% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Jul Jun(rev) Jun(prev) Jul Jun(rev) Jun(prev) total +0.4 -0.6 -0.6 -2.7 -5.5 -5.5 ex energy/petrol 0.0 -0.9 -0.9 +0.5 -0.4 -0.4 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Jul Jun(rev) Jun(prev) Jul Jun(rev) Jun(prev) total +3.5 -2.0 -1.5 -11.1 -20.2 -19.7 ex crude energy +1.0 -1.4 -0.7 -0.7 -5.2 -4.5 NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/PRODUCER PRICES

