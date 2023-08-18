News & Insights

Canada July producer prices up 0.4% on petroleum, softwood lumber

August 18, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

    Aug 18 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada grew by 0.4% in July from June on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, as well as softwood lumber, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    The increase followed a 0.6% decrease in June. Raw materials prices were up 3.5% in July, and were down 11.1% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Jul   Jun(rev)  Jun(prev)    Jul   Jun(rev)  Jun(prev) 
 total            +0.4    -0.6      -0.6       -2.7    -5.5      -5.5
 ex energy/petrol  0.0    -0.9      -0.9       +0.5    -0.4      -0.4 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Jul   Jun(rev)  Jun(prev)    Jul   Jun(rev)  Jun(prev) 
 total            +3.5    -2.0      -1.5      -11.1   -20.2     -19.7 
 ex crude energy  +1.0    -1.4      -0.7       -0.7    -5.2      -4.5



   NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith)

