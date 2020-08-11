Canada July industrial prices rise on higher energy prices: Statscan flash estimate

US Markets

Producer prices in Canada gained 0.5% in July from June, primarily on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday in a preliminary flash estimate.

Energy and petroleum prices rose by 4.5%, the agency said, largely led by an increase in refined petroleum products and biofuels, including motor gasoline, light fuel oils and diesel fuel. Higher prices for lumber and other wood products also contributed to the gain, the agency said.

Excluding energy and petroleum products, the industrial product price index increased 0.2%. Year-over-year, July producer prices fell 2.4%, the agency noted. The index is officially set to be released on August 31.

