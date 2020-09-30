Canada July GDP up 3%, August seen gaining 1% - Statistics Canada
OTTAWA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy expanded by 3% in July as businesses across the country continued to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, with growth seen gaining at a slower 1% month-on-month pace in August.
All 20 goods-producing sectors posted increases in July, leading to an overall 3.2% monthly increase in those sectors, while the service-producing sector grew by 3.0%.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)
((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc
- Colombia's Rappi raises over $300 mln in funding round