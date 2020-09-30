US Markets

Canada July GDP up 3%, August seen gaining 1% - Statistics Canada

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

The Canadian economy expanded by 3% in July as businesses across the country continued to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, with growth seen gaining at a slower 1% month-on-month pace in August.

OTTAWA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy expanded by 3% in July as businesses across the country continued to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, with growth seen gaining at a slower 1% month-on-month pace in August.

All 20 goods-producing sectors posted increases in July, leading to an overall 3.2% monthly increase in those sectors, while the service-producing sector grew by 3.0%.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular