Canada July GDP up 3%, August seen gaining 1% - Statistics Canada

OTTAWA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy expanded by 3% in July as businesses across the country continued to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, with growth seen gaining at a slower 1% month-on-month pace in August.

All 20 goods-producing sectors posted increases in July, leading to an overall 3.2% monthly increase in those sectors, while the service-producing sector grew by 3.0%.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

