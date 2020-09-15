Canada July factory sales rose 7.0% on autos, petroleum

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales rose by 7.0% in July from June on motor vehicle sales, as well as petroleum and coal, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. This was the third consecutive monthly gain.

Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 3.1%.

Month/month change (%)

July June(rev) June(prev) Sales

+7.0

+23.0

+20.7 Sales ex-autos

+3.1

+12.8

+10.3 Inventories

-0.8

-0.2

-0.3 Unfilled orders

-1.2

-2.0

-1.6 New orders

+9.0

+24.8

+23.6

July June(rev) June(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.63

1.75

1.79

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith, Editing by Julie Gordon) (julie.gordon@tr.com, 613-235-6745)

