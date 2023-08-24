Canada July factory sales most likely up 0.7%- Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely rose 0.7% in July from June largely due to increases in the petroleum and coal product, food, and primary metal subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Thursday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 68.0%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.7%.

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Dale Smith)

