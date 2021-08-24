Canada July factory sales most likely fell 1.2% - Statscan

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely fell by 1.2% in July, pulled down by lower sales in the wood product and petroleum and coal product industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 69.2%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 92.5%.

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)

