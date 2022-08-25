US Markets

Canada July factory sales most likely fell 0.9% - Statscan flash estimate

Julie Gordon Reuters
Canadian factory sales most likely fell 0.9% in July from June, largely driven by decreases in the petroleum and coal product and primary metal industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Thursday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 75.5%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.2%.

