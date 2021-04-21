Canada judge rules to delay Huawei CFO's extradition hearings

VANCOUVER, April 21 (Reuters) - A Canada judge has agreed to delay Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearings for three months, according to a ruling read in court on Wednesday, handing her defense team a win.

Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on charges of bank fraud in the United States for allegedly misleading HSBC HSBA.Labout Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

Meng's team had asked for more time to review additional documents that became available after HSBC and Huawei reached a settlement in Hong Kong. Extradition hearings were originally set to wrap up in May.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver Editing by Chris Reese)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com; 416-687-7996; 437-771-3124;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.