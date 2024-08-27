Canada Joins US & EU Bandwagon to Slap Tariffs on China EVs

In a significant escalation of trade tensions, Canada has joined the United States and the European Union in imposing steep tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs). This move, which includes a 100% tariff on China-made EVs and a 25% duty on Chinese steel and aluminum, marks Canada's latest effort to protect its domestic industries from the perceived threat of low-cost imports.

The Global Tariff War Against Chinese EVs

Canada's decision to impose tariffs on Chinese EVs is part of a broader international trend aimed at curbing China's growing influence in the global automotive market. The United States set a precedent in May by raising its border tax on Chinese EVs from 25% to 100%, citing concerns over price undercutting and the need to safeguard domestic jobs. Following suit, the European Union announced plans to increase tariffs on Chinese EVs, with some models facing additional duties of up to 38% on top of the existing 10% tariff.

The rationale behind these actions is rooted in accusations that China is unfairly subsidizing its EV industry, giving its automakers an edge over competitors in other markets. By imposing these tariffs, Canada and its Western allies aim to level the playing field, protecting their domestic markets from an influx of inexpensive imports that could undermine local industries.

Canada's tariffs on Chinese EVs will take effect on Oct. 1, with duties on steel and aluminum following on Oct. 15.

Surge in Chinese EV Imports: A Growing Concern

Canada's move comes in response to a dramatic surge in Chinese EV imports. In 2023, the value of these imports skyrocketed to C$2.2 billion ($1.6 billion), up from less than C$100 million in 2022.

The Canadian government, led by Justin Trudeau, has responded by not only imposing tariffs but also investing heavily in domestic EV production. The government has struck multibillion-dollar deals with major automakers such as Stellantis STLA, Volkswagen VWAGY and Honda HMC to establish EV plants and battery factories in Canada. These moves are part of a broader strategy to position Canada as a key player in the global EV industry, while also protecting domestic jobs from the impact of cheaper Chinese imports.

Canadian steel and aluminum producers have also consistently called on the government to limit China's access. They argue that China’s industrial policies allow it to flood foreign markets with cheap products, threatening local jobs and wages.

Tariff Impact on Tesla and Other Automakers

The new tariffs will have a broad impact, affecting not only Chinese automakers like BYD Co Ltd BYDDY, which plans to enter Canada by 2025 but also global companies that manufacture vehicles in China. One such company is the EV pioneer Tesla TSLA, which produces EVs at its Shanghai factory for export to various markets, including Canada.

With the imposition of these tariffs, Tesla may need to reconsider its logistics and supply chain strategies, potentially shifting production to other locations to avoid the increased costs.

Interestingly, while the European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, it softened its stance toward Tesla, imposing a lower tariff rate of 9% compared to the up to 36.3% levied on other Chinese EV imports.

China’s Response and the Risk of Retaliation

Unsurprisingly, China has condemned Canada's decision, labeling it as "trade protectionism" and accusing Canada of violating World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. In a statement, China’s embassy in Canada defended the competitiveness of its EV industry, attributing its success to technological innovation, robust supply chains and market competition rather than government subsidies.

The potential for retaliation from China looms large, as Canada must now brace for possible economic repercussions. China is Canada's second-largest trading partner, and any retaliatory measures could have significant impacts on Canadian exporters.

Last Word

By aligning with the United States and the European Union, Canada is taking a stand against what it perceives as unfair trade practices by China. However, this move comes with risks, as it could provoke retaliation from China and strain economic relations between the two countries.

