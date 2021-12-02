US Markets

Canada joins U.S, EU and Britain in imposing new Belarus sanctions

David Ljunggren Reuters
OTTAWA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada imposed new sanctions on Belarusian officials and entities in coordination with international partners on Thursday to protest against what it called attacks on human rights and acts of repression, Ottawa said.

A foreign ministry statement said Canada was acting together with the United States, the European Union and Britain. Separately, the U.S. Treasury imposed restrictions on dealings in new issuances of Belarusian sovereign debt and expanded sanctions, targeting 20 individuals and 12 entities.

