Canada Jetlines CEO Retires, Successor Search Begins

May 31, 2024 — 07:46 am EDT

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd (TSE:CJET) has released an update.

Canada Jetlines announces the retirement of CEO Eddy Doyle, effective June 30, 2024, after three years of leadership. The company is actively searching for a successor to continue its trajectory of growth, with interim CEO duties to be taken over by current Board Chair, Brigitte Goersch. Goersch brings extensive experience in aviation, including advisory roles and a history as a pilot and Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force.

