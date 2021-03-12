US Markets

Canada January wholesale trade up 4.0% on machinery

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND

Canadian wholesale trade increased by 4.0% in January from December on stronger sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

    March 12 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade increased by 4.0% in January from December on stronger sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    Sales were up in four out of seven subsectors, while sales grew in seven of the ten provinces. Sales rose by 3.7% in volume terms.
    
      
  
  (Percent changes)
                                Jan       Jan     Dec (rev)  Dec (prev)
                               mo/mo     yr/yr     mo/mo      mo/mo
  Wholesale trade              +4.0       +8.1      -1.1       -1.3
  Wholesale trade ex-autos     +4.6      +10.4      -0.6       -0.7
  Wholesale inventories        +0.7       -0.6      +0.2       -0.1
  
  Sectors:
  Farm products                -0.7       +6.5
  Food/beverages/tobacco       +1.4       +1.0        
  Personal/household           -1.6       +0.1
  Motor Vehicles and Parts     +0.8       -2.8
  Building materials/supplies +12.1      +29.4
  Machinery/equipment         +10.8      +16.3   
  Misc.                        -2.2       +6.7
 
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 5.0% increase in wholesale trade in January from December. All figures are seasonally adjusted.
    (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)
    ((Reuters Ottawa bureau 647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular