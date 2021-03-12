Canada January wholesale trade up 4.0% on machinery
March 12 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade increased by 4.0% in January from December on stronger sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were up in four out of seven subsectors, while sales grew in seven of the ten provinces. Sales rose by 3.7% in volume terms. (Percent changes) Jan Jan Dec (rev) Dec (prev) mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Wholesale trade +4.0 +8.1 -1.1 -1.3 Wholesale trade ex-autos +4.6 +10.4 -0.6 -0.7 Wholesale inventories +0.7 -0.6 +0.2 -0.1 Sectors: Farm products -0.7 +6.5 Food/beverages/tobacco +1.4 +1.0 Personal/household -1.6 +0.1 Motor Vehicles and Parts +0.8 -2.8 Building materials/supplies +12.1 +29.4 Machinery/equipment +10.8 +16.3 Misc. -2.2 +6.7 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 5.0% increase in wholesale trade in January from December. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren) ((Reuters Ottawa bureau 647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com))
