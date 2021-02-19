US Markets

Canada January wholesale trade most likely rose 5.3% - Statscan flash estimate

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose by 5.3% in January from December, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday.

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose by 5.3% in January from December, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 42.2%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 87.0%, the agency said.

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)

((Reuters Ottawa bureau, 647-480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More