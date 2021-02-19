Canada January wholesale trade most likely rose 5.3% - Statscan flash estimate

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose by 5.3% in January from December, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 42.2%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 87.0%, the agency said.

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)

