Canada January wholesale trade most likely rose 3.0% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose 3.0% in January from December, largely reflecting higher sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday.

This estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 64.2%. The average final response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 84.7%.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Dale Smith)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.