Canada January wholesale trade most likely rose 3.0% - Statscan flash estimate

February 24, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose 3.0% in January from December, largely reflecting higher sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday.

This estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 64.2%. The average final response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 84.7%.

