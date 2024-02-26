Canada January wholesale trade most likely down 0.6% - Statscan flash estimate

Changes 'December' in headline to 'January'

OTTAWA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell 0.6% in January from December, largely reflecting a notable decline in the building materials and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

This estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 55.5%. The average final response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 75.8%.

