US Markets

Canada January retail sales fall 1.1%, seen rebounding in February

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canadian retail sales fell by 1.1% in January from December at C$52.55 billion ($42.07 billion), as provincial governments began re-introducing health restrictions to combat a resurgence of coronavirus cases, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

March 19 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell by 1.1% in January from December at C$52.55 billion ($42.07 billion), as provincial governments began re-introducing health restrictions to combat a resurgence of coronavirus cases, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Sales decreased in six of 11 subsectors, representing 39.4% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were down 1.6%.

Looking ahead to February, retail sales are seen rebounding 4.0%, Statscan said in a preliminary flash estimate.

(Percent changes)

Jan

Jan

Dec(rev) Dec(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

-1.1

+1.3

-3.7

-3.4 Excluding autos/parts -1.2

+2.5

-3.9

-4.1

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 3.0% decrease in overall sales in January, and for sales to decline 2.6% excluding autos. ($1 = 1.2491 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer (steve.scherer@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular