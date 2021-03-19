Canada January retail sales fall 1.1%, seen rebounding in February

March 19 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell by 1.1% in January from December at C$52.55 billion ($42.07 billion), as provincial governments began re-introducing health restrictions to combat a resurgence of coronavirus cases, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Sales decreased in six of 11 subsectors, representing 39.4% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were down 1.6%.

Looking ahead to February, retail sales are seen rebounding 4.0%, Statscan said in a preliminary flash estimate.

(Percent changes)

Jan

Jan

Dec(rev) Dec(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

-1.1

+1.3

-3.7

-3.4 Excluding autos/parts -1.2

+2.5

-3.9

-4.1

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 3.0% decrease in overall sales in January, and for sales to decline 2.6% excluding autos. ($1 = 1.2491 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer (steve.scherer@tr.com))

