Canada January producer prices up 3.0% on petroleum, lumber

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

    Feb 28 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada gained for a fifth consecutive month in January, rising 3.0% from December, on higher prices for refined petroleum products, as well as lumber and other sawmill products, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
    The increase followed an downwardly revised 0.5% increase in December. Raw materials prices were up 6.5% in January, and were up 30.5% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev)    Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev) 
 total            +3.0    +0.5      +0.7      +16.9   +15.9      +16.1
 ex energy/petrol +2.4    +1.0      +1.4      +14.1   +13.3      +13.6
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev)    Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev) 
 total            +6.5    -2.7      -2.9      +30.5   +29.3      +29.0
 ex crude energy  +1.0    +0.4      +0.4      +16.0   +18.5      +18.5



   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer)((steve.scherer@tr.com))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

