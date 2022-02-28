Canada January producer prices up 3.0% on petroleum, lumber

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada gained for a fifth consecutive month in January, rising 3.0% from December, on higher prices for refined petroleum products, as well as lumber and other sawmill products, Statistics Canada said on Monday. The increase followed an downwardly revised 0.5% increase in December. Raw materials prices were up 6.5% in January, and were up 30.5% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) total +3.0 +0.5 +0.7 +16.9 +15.9 +16.1 ex energy/petrol +2.4 +1.0 +1.4 +14.1 +13.3 +13.6 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) total +6.5 -2.7 -2.9 +30.5 +29.3 +29.0 ex crude energy +1.0 +0.4 +0.4 +16.0 +18.5 +18.5 (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer)((steve.scherer@tr.com))

