Canada January producer prices up 0.4% on petroleum, primary metals

February 17, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

    Feb 17 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.4% in January from December on higher prices for refined petroleum energy products, as well as primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    The increase followed an upwardly revised 0.9% decrease December. Raw materials prices were down 0.1% in January, and were up 1.2% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev)    Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev) 
 total            +0.4    -0.9      -1.1       +5.4    +7.7      +7.6
 ex energy/petrol +0.4    +0.5      +0.2       +3.6    +5.1      +4.9 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev)    Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev) 
 total            -0.1    -2.8      -3.1       +1.2    +8.1      +7.5
 ex crude energy  +0.9    +1.5      +1.5       +0.8    +0.9      +0.6



   NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a 0.1% decrease in producer prices in January from December. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

