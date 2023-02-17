Canada January producer prices up 0.4% on petroleum, primary metals

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.4% in January from December on higher prices for refined petroleum energy products, as well as primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The increase followed an upwardly revised 0.9% decrease December. Raw materials prices were down 0.1% in January, and were up 1.2% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) total +0.4 -0.9 -1.1 +5.4 +7.7 +7.6 ex energy/petrol +0.4 +0.5 +0.2 +3.6 +5.1 +4.9 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) total -0.1 -2.8 -3.1 +1.2 +8.1 +7.5 ex crude energy +0.9 +1.5 +1.5 +0.8 +0.9 +0.6 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a 0.1% decrease in producer prices in January from December. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

