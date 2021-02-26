US Markets

Canada January producer prices rose 2.0% from December on lumber, petroleum

Producer prices in Canada rose by 2.0% in January from December on lumber and other wood products and on energy and petroleum, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

    The increase followed an upwardly revised 1.7% increase in December. Raw materials prices were up 5.7% in January, and increased 6.2% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev)    Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev) 
 total            +2.0    +1.7      +1.5       +4.0    +2.0      +1.8
 ex energy/petrol +1.5    +1.1      +0.9       +6.1    +4.8      +4.6 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev)    Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev) 
 total            +5.7    +3.5      +3.5       +6.2    -0.7      -0.7
 ex crude energy  +3.2    +1.0      +1.0      +14.5   +13.6     +13.6



   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer)((steve.scherer@tr.com))

