Canada January producer prices rose 2.0% from December on lumber, petroleum
Feb 26 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 2.0% in January from December on lumber and other wood products and on energy and petroleum, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The increase followed an upwardly revised 1.7% increase in December. Raw materials prices were up 5.7% in January, and increased 6.2% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) total +2.0 +1.7 +1.5 +4.0 +2.0 +1.8 ex energy/petrol +1.5 +1.1 +0.9 +6.1 +4.8 +4.6 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) total +5.7 +3.5 +3.5 +6.2 -0.7 -0.7 ex crude energy +3.2 +1.0 +1.0 +14.5 +13.6 +13.6 (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer)((steve.scherer@tr.com))
