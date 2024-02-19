News & Insights

Canada January producer prices down 0.1% on beef, petroleum

February 19, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada fell by 0.1% in January from December on lower prices for meat, fish and dairy products, as well as energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
   The decrease followed an downwardly revised 1.6% decrease in December. Raw materials prices were up 1.2% in January, and were down 6.4% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev)    Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev) 
 total            -0.1    -1.6      -1.5       -2.9    -2.8      -2.7
 ex energy/petrol +0.1    -0.6      -0.6       -1.0    -1.2      -1.1 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev)    Jan   Dec(rev)  Dec(prev) 
 total            +1.2    -4.9      -4.9       -6.4    -7.9      -7.9 
 ex crude energy  +0.2    -1.9      -1.7       -1.7    -1.5      -1.3



   (Reporting by Dale Smith)

