Canada January factory sales up 4.1% on petroleum, autos

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

March 14, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

March 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales grew 4.1% in January from December on higher sales for petroleum and coal products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 3.6%.

Month/month change (%)

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Sales

+4.1

-2.1

-1.5 Sales ex-autos

+3.6

-2.7

-2.1 Inventories

+0.3

+0.1

+0.1 Unfilled orders

+1.0

-0.9

-1.2 New orders

+7.1

-1.9

-2.2

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.63

1.70

1.71

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

