Canada January factory sales up 4.1% on petroleum, autos

March 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales grew 4.1% in January from December on higher sales for petroleum and coal products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 3.6%.
Month/month change (%)
Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Sales
+4.1
-2.1
-1.5 Sales ex-autos
+3.6
-2.7
-2.1 Inventories
+0.3
+0.1
+0.1 Unfilled orders
+1.0
-0.9
-1.2 New orders
+7.1
-1.9
-2.2
Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Inv/sales ratio
1.63
1.70
1.71
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.