Canada January factory sales up 0.2% on autos, chemicals

March 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales grew by 0.2% in January from December on higher sales of motor vehicles, as well as chemical products, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Excluding motor vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were down 1.2%.
Month/month change (%)
Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Sales
+0.2
-1.1
-0.7 Sales ex-autos
-1.2
0.0
+0.4 Inventories
-0.2
-1.4
-0.6 Unfilled orders
-1.3
+1.0
+1.2 New orders
-3.1
+1.9
+2.3
Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Inv/sales ratio
1.72
1.72
1.73
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast factory sales to rise 0.4% in January from December. (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING
