Canada January factory sales up 0.2% on autos, chemicals

Credit: REUTERS/FRED THORNHILL

March 14, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales grew by 0.2% in January from December on higher sales of motor vehicles, as well as chemical products, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Excluding motor vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were down 1.2%.

Month/month change (%)

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Sales

+0.2

-1.1

-0.7 Sales ex-autos

-1.2

0.0

+0.4 Inventories

-0.2

-1.4

-0.6 Unfilled orders

-1.3

+1.0

+1.2 New orders

-3.1

+1.9

+2.3

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.72

1.72

1.73

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast factory sales to rise 0.4% in January from December. (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

