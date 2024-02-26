Canada January factory sales most likely rose 0.4% -Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely rose 0.4% in January from December, largely due to increases in the transportation equipment as well as machinery subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 69.1%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.4%

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Dale Smith)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.