Canada January factory sales most likely rose 0.4% -Statscan flash estimate

February 26, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

OTTAWA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely rose 0.4% in January from December, largely due to increases in the transportation equipment as well as machinery subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 69.1%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.4%

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

