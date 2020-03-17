Canada January factory sales down 0.2% on autos, petroleum

OTTAWA, March 17 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales decreased by 0.2% in January from December on lower sales in motor vehicle assembly, as well as petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. This was the fifth consecutive monthly decline.

Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 1.0%.

Month/month change (%)

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev)

Sales -0.2 -0.7 -0.7

Sales ex-autos +1.0 +0.2 +0.1

Inventories +0.4 -0.6 -0.3

Unfilled orders +0.5 -0.1 -0.1

New orders +0.8 -0.6 -0.6

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev)

Inv/sales ratio 1.56 1.55 1.55

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.5% decrease in the value of shipments in January from December. All figures are seasonally adjusted.

