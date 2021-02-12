US Markets

Canada Jan producer prices seen rising 1.9% on month: Statscan flash estimate

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Producer prices in Canada most likely rose by 1.9% in January from December, thanks in part to higher demand for softwood lumber and energy products, Statistics Canada said on Friday in a preliminary flash estimate.

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada most likely rose by 1.9% in January from December, thanks in part to higher demand for softwood lumber and energy products, Statistics Canada said on Friday in a preliminary flash estimate.

Softwood lumber prices jumped 19.0% from December on persistent demand while prices for energy and petroleum products posted a 6.8% gain, largely due to higher crude oil prices.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Dale Smith)

((Reuters Ottawa Bureau, +1 647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com; ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More