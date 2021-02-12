Canada Jan producer prices seen rising 1.9% on month: Statscan flash estimate

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada most likely rose by 1.9% in January from December, thanks in part to higher demand for softwood lumber and energy products, Statistics Canada said on Friday in a preliminary flash estimate.

Softwood lumber prices jumped 19.0% from December on persistent demand while prices for energy and petroleum products posted a 6.8% gain, largely due to higher crude oil prices.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Dale Smith)

