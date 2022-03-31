US Markets

Canada Jan GDP up 0.2% on goods, Feb seen up 0.8%

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The Canadian economy grew 0.2% in January on the strength of goods-producing industries, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. February GDP was seen up 0.8% in a flash estimate.

March 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew 0.2% in January on the strength of goods-producing industries, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. February GDP was seen up 0.8% in a flash estimate.

The goods-producing sector posted a 0.8% increase in January, while the service-producing sector was flat. (Changes in percent)

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Jan yr/yr All industries +0.2

+0.1

0.0

+3.5 Goods

+0.8

+0.5

-0.1

+2.0 Services

-0.0

-0.0

+0.1

+4.0

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.2% increase for January GDP.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon ((julie.gordon@com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular