Canada Jan GDP up 0.2% on goods, Feb seen up 0.8%
March 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew 0.2% in January on the strength of goods-producing industries, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. February GDP was seen up 0.8% in a flash estimate.
The goods-producing sector posted a 0.8% increase in January, while the service-producing sector was flat. (Changes in percent)
Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Jan yr/yr All industries +0.2
+0.1
0.0
+3.5 Goods
+0.8
+0.5
-0.1
+2.0 Services
-0.0
-0.0
+0.1
+4.0
NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.2% increase for January GDP.
