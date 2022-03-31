Canada Jan GDP up 0.2% on goods, Feb seen up 0.8%

March 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew 0.2% in January on the strength of goods-producing industries, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. February GDP was seen up 0.8% in a flash estimate.

The goods-producing sector posted a 0.8% increase in January, while the service-producing sector was flat. (Changes in percent)

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Jan yr/yr All industries +0.2

+0.1

0.0

+3.5 Goods

+0.8

+0.5

-0.1

+2.0 Services

-0.0

-0.0

+0.1

+4.0

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.2% increase for January GDP.

