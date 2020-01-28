US Markets

Canada, isolated over Huawei 5G, is studying British decision

Canada, the only member of an elite intelligence-sharing network yet to decide whether to allow the use of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd 5G technology, on Tuesday said it was studying Britain's decision not to ban the Chinese telecoms giant from the West's next-generation communications.

