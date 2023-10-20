News & Insights

Canada is still committed to Israel-Palestine two-state solution - PM Trudeau

October 20, 2023 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada is still committed to a two-state solution to create peace in the Middle East, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, reiterating the country's long-time position in the wake of deadly Hamas attacks against Israel earlier this month.

"Canada remains firm and steadfast in our commitment to a two-state solution," Trudeau told reporters in Toronto. "The world and the region needs a peaceful, safe, prosperous, viable Palestinian state alongside a peaceful, prosperous, democratic, safe... Israel."

