US Markets

Canada is seeing positive signs that COVID-19 inoculations are ramping up - health official

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada is seeing positive signs that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is ramping up across the country as supplies grow, a senior health official told reporters on Thursday.

OTTAWA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canada is seeing positive signs that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is ramping up across the country as supplies grow, a senior health official told reporters on Thursday.

Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said more than 240,000 doses had been administered last week, the highest weekly total in more than a month.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More