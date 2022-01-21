Canada is seeing early signs Omicron wave may have peaked - officials

OTTAWA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canada is seeing early signs that a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have peaked nationally, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.

Tam also told a briefing that hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 were still rising steeply, and many hospitals are under intense strain.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

