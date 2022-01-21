US Markets

Canada is seeing early signs Omicron wave may have peaked - officials

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

Canada is seeing early signs that a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have peaked nationally, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.

OTTAWA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canada is seeing early signs that a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have peaked nationally, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.

Tam also told a briefing that hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 were still rising steeply, and many hospitals are under intense strain.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular