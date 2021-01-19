US Markets
Canada is pressing Biden administration on Keystone XL pipeline, Trudeau says

Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada is pressing people at the highest levels of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration to reconsider canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"We've had a clear and consistent position supporting this project for years," Trudeau told reporters of the pipeline. "Our government is making sure that Canada's views are heard and considered by the incoming administration at the highest levels."

They are Trudeau's first comments since Reuters reported on Sunday that Biden would scrap the pipeline permit as one of his first acts in office.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

