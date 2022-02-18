US Markets

Canada is past the peak of the Omicron wave - health officials

David Ljunggren Reuters
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Multiple indicators show the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has peaked in Canada, though infection rates remain elevated and hospitals are heavily strained, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.

"We are hopeful we are approaching a period of reduced transmission," she told a briefing.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

