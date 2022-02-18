Canada is past the peak of the Omicron wave - health officials

OTTAWA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Multiple indicators show the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has peaked in Canada, though infection rates remain elevated and hospitals are heavily strained, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.

"We are hopeful we are approaching a period of reduced transmission," she told a briefing.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

