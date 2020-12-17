Canada is close to making a decision on Air Canada bid for Air Transat - minister

Companies
Canada is "getting very near" to the point where it will decide whether to approve Air Canada's bid to buy Transat A.T. Inc, Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters in Montreal on Thursday, but said he could not give a date.

Transat shareholders on Tuesday approved a discounted buyout offer from Air Canada. In October, Air Canada slashed its offer by almost 75%.

