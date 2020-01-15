Commodities

Canada investigators to examine Iran crash wreckage later on Wednesday

Contributors
David Ljunggren Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Crash investigators from Canada have visited the site of an Iranian plane disaster in which 57 Canadians died and will examine the wreckage later on Wednesday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said.

Adds quotes, details

OTTAWA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Crash investigators from Canada have visited the site of an Iranian plane disaster in which 57 Canadians died and will examine the wreckage later on Wednesday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said.

The investigators have not yet been granted access to the flight and cockpit recorders, Garneau told a news conference.

Iran has issued visas to a team of Canadian officials, including two specialists from the Transportation Safety Board who are in Tehran to probe how and why Iran on Jan. 8 shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 people on board.

"They have visited the crash site. ... Today two investigators will examine the wreckage," Garneau said.

"What we have been told by the Iranians is that we will be allowed to participate in not only the decoding of the (black) boxes, but also the analysis," he said. "We're standing by at the moment to find out where that is going to happen. We have not had that signal."

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer, Editing by Franklin Paul and Leslie Adler)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular