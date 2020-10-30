Canada increases immigration targets in bid to boost growth, fill labor gaps

OTTAWA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada said on Friday that it was increasing its immigration targets after a significant decline in new permanent residents in 2020 due to COVID-19 in a bid to underpin an economic recovery and fill job shortages in some sectors, including healthcare.

Canada's Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told Reuters that the country would look at broadening and accelerating the pathway for immigrants already living in the country to obtain permanent residency.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

