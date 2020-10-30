US Markets

Canada increases immigration targets in bid to boost growth, fill labor gaps

Steve Scherer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WANA NEWS AGENCY

Canada said on Friday that it was increasing its immigration targets after a significant decline in new permanent residents in 2020 due to COVID-19 in a bid to underpin an economic recovery and fill job shortages in some sectors, including healthcare.

Canada's Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told Reuters that the country would look at broadening and accelerating the pathway for immigrants already living in the country to obtain permanent residency.

