Canada in talks with Europe about stepping up energy exports -foreign minister

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
Canada is in talks with European partners including Spain and Germany about how to step up energy exports from its east coast, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday.

"It is important for Canada to be able to step up and to help our European friends that are dealing with very difficult energy realities," Joly told reporters.

"We need to do it in a way that we're also dealing with the climate change issue. And this is exactly the conversations we're having, particularly with the Germans and also with the Spanish," she said.

