Canada In Deal With Pfizer For Covid-19 Vaccine As UK Begins Vaccination

(RTTNews) - Canada has secured an agreement with Pfizer to begin early delivery of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed in a tweet.

The news comes as UK became the first Western country to start mass vaccination against Covid-19 with the Pfizer vaccine today. Last week, the mRNA -based COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 received temporary authorization for emergency use in the U.K, marking the first authorization in the world for a Covid vaccine. The next day, the country received its first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The British Government then had said that the vaccine would be made available across the UK from this week. The UK is in deal with Pfizer for around 40 million doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, according to Trudeau, Canada would receive up to 249,000 of initial doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine this month, with millions more on the way. He added that the Canadian Public Health Agency, and the provinces are working together with Pfizer to finalize preparations at the first 14 delivery points this week.

The Canadian Government also signed a deal to increase its confirmed order commitment for Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 to receive 40 million doses.

Pfizer and BioNTech expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses of BNT162b2 in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, Pfizer reportedly cut the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses it plans to distribute in the United States this year because of supply-chain problems and its commitments with other countries.

