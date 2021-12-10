Canada imposing sanctions against four Myanmar entities - foreign ministry

Repeats with no change to copy

OTTAWA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada, acting with the United States and Britain, is imposing sanctions on four Myanmar entities in response to the "military's ongoing repression" in the Asian country, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Ottawa will not hesitate to take further measures if need be, the statement said. The sanctions target military entities responsible for supporting Myanmar's armed forces, which seized power in February this year.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

