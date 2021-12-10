US Markets

Canada imposing sanctions against four Myanmar entities - foreign ministry

David Ljunggren Reuters
OTTAWA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada, acting with the United States and Britain, is imposing sanctions on four Myanmar entities in response to the "military's ongoing repression" in the Asian country, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Ottawa will not hesitate to take further measures if need be, the statement said. The sanctions target military entities responsible for supporting Myanmar's armed forces, which seized power in February this year.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

