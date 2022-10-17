Canada imposes sanctions related to dissemination of Russian propaganda

OTTAWA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada is imposing sanctions on 34 individuals and one entity that it says are complicit in dissemination of Russian disinformation and propaganda, the Canadian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"As the number of Russian human rights abuses continues to increase, Canada is taking measures to counter the propaganda that attempts to excuse them," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

