Canada imposes sanctions on Russia's Putin -PM Trudeau

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canada is imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Canada will also levy additional sanctions on Belarus and its leaders for "abetting" Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Trudeau said at a news conference.

