Canada imposes sanctions on Russia's Putin -PM Trudeau

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Julie Gordon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada is imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Canada will also levy additional sanctions on Belarus and its leaders for "abetting" Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Trudeau said at a news conference.

