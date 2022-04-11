US Markets

Canada imposes sanctions on Russian defence sector - statement

Contributor
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INQUAM PHOTOS/OCTAV GANEA

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it was imposing sanctions on companies in the Russian defence sector that it says have provided support for Russia's military in the invasion of Ukraine.

These measures impose restrictions on 33 entities in Russia's defence sector, the government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

