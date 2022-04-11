Canada imposes sanctions on Russian defence sector - statement

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it was imposing sanctions on companies in the Russian defence sector that it says have provided support for Russia's military in the invasion of Ukraine.

These measures impose restrictions on 33 entities in Russia's defence sector, the government said in a statement.

