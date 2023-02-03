US Markets

Canada imposes sanctions on individuals, entities over 'Russian disinformation'

February 03, 2023 — 03:04 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on 38 individuals and 16 entities that it said are "complicit in peddling Russian disinformation and propaganda."

The targeted individuals and entities include Russian state-owned media group MIA Rossiya Segodnya and singer Nikolay Victorovich Baskov, who performed in a pro-war concert in Moscow, the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

