Canada imposes sanctions on individuals, entities over 'Russian disinformation'

OTTAWA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on 38 individuals and 16 entities that it said are "complicit in peddling Russian disinformation and propaganda."

The targeted individuals and entities include Russian state-owned media group MIA Rossiya Segodnya and singer Nikolay Victorovich Baskov, who performed in a pro-war concert in Moscow, the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)

